“Gentle fraudster” caused 100,000 in damage

Vehicles leased and taken to Italy

"In the course of this, it was established that three vehicles had been registered to the Italian citizen within a week and taken to Italy," the police say: "An inquiry in Italy regarding the person to whom the leasing contracts were issued was initially negative and it was possible to establish that the ID presented was wanted in Italy as stolen."

After further investigations, it was established that the Italian had again leased a car in Wr. Neustadt under another pseudonym. "Based on these findings, the Italian citizen was arrested on November 29 by officers from the Villach police station in cooperation with officers from the Lower Austria Criminal Police Office and the Wiener Neustadt police station while collecting a vehicle in Wiener Neustadt," the police report.