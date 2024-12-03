Fight against Airbnb
Mass tourism: Italy bans key boxes
In its efforts to increase controls on the rental of vacation apartments, the Italian government now wants to combat code-based key boxes. These allow tourists to enter a vacation home without personal contact with the landlord.
The key boxes have become emblematic of the boom in short-term rentals in the heart of art cities such as Venice, Florence, Rome and Naples. The metal boxes, from which tourists collect the keys to rented apartments as part of the self-registration process, are a sign of the increasing number of vacation rentals available on platforms such as Airbnb.
Personal details of guests must be provided to the police
In a new circular, the Ministry of the Interior in Rome clarified that the operator may only accommodate people with ID and that the personal details of guests must be reported to the local police station within 24 hours. The operator must meet the guests in person.
Particularly in view of the large number of visitors expected in Rome and other cities due to the Catholic Jubilee Year, controls on short-term rentals are to be tightened throughout the country.
The circular published on Monday evening states that automated access to vacation homes without "visual identification of guests" does not rule out the risk "that, following the electronic transmission of identity documents, the establishment is occupied by one or more persons whose personal details remain unknown to the competent police headquarters, posing a potential threat to the safety of the community".
Tourism Minister welcomes circular
Tourism Minister Daniela Santanchè agrees with the circular. "I appreciate the initiative of the Ministry of Interior. The new circular on the identification of guests in accommodation establishments is indeed an important step to prevent risks and guarantee a peaceful and positive tourist experience for both visitors and operators," she said.
Airbnb itself had stated in recent days that it wanted to support cultural cities in their efforts to promote hospitality and personal encounters between tenants and guests.
