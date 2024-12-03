More safety
New boxes at Lienz train station for bicycle commuters
Bicycles can now be parked in a container at Lienz train station. They are intended to guarantee safety and promote mobility, as more and more people are traveling by e-bike.
If you love your bike, you can now lock it up in one of the ten bike boxes located at the Lienz Mobility Center. This is the response of the Verkehrsbund Tirol (VVT), the city of Lienz and the Austrian Federal Railways to the increasingly popular use of e-bikes to travel to trains or buses.
"In many places, the bicycle is an ideal means of transferring to public transport. The bike box as a supplement to the bicycle parking spaces is the solution for those who have already swapped their car for a climate ticket and a high-quality, environmentally friendly means of transport," says Tyrol's Provincial Councillor for Mobility René Zumtobel (SPÖ).
Protection from rain and cold
In addition to the 270 existing parking spaces, the boxes should now attract more passengers and thus alleviate the concerns of bike owners, as Lienz Mayor Elisabeth Blanik adds: "This reduces concerns about leaving bikes in public spaces for long periods of time."
In addition to the advantages mentioned above, the bike boxes also make life easier: They protect the bikes from rain and cold and are easy to use. The boxes can be rented by the day, week or year. Storage for a day costs 1.80 euros, a week costs 6.20 euros and bikers pay from 99 euros for a year.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
