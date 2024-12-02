Vorteilswelt
165,075 lights

Hundreds of volunteers decorated the White House

Nachrichten
02.12.2024 22:30

Jill Biden has unveiled the White House Christmas decorations one last time (see video above). Among them are 165,075 lights, 38 Christmas trees and an oversized gingerbread house. Hundreds of volunteers spent a week decorating the building.

This year's motto is "Season of Peace and Light". The decorations include 83 Christmas trees, almost 3,000 meters of ribbon, more than 28,000 decorative elements and exactly 165,075 lights. An illuminated striped game displays the names of all US states and territories. Another highlight is an oversized gingerbread house, made with around 20 kilograms of chocolate and 23 kilograms of icing.

The wife of US President Joe Biden, Jill Biden, has always opted for classic festive warmth and kitschy opulence in previous years. More than 300 volunteers were busy decorating for over a week.

Jill Biden (Bild: AFP/Anna Moneymaker)
Jill Biden
(Bild: AFP/Anna Moneymaker)
With children at the event (Bild: AFP/Anna Moneymaker)
With children at the event
(Bild: AFP/Anna Moneymaker)
The carousel (Bild: AFP/Anna Moneymaker)
The carousel
(Bild: AFP/Anna Moneymaker)
(Bild: AFP/Anna Moneymaker)
(Bild: AFP/Anna Moneymaker)
The government building as a gingerbread house (Bild: AFP/Roberto Schmidt)
The government building as a gingerbread house
(Bild: AFP/Roberto Schmidt)
38 Christmas trees were put up. (Bild: AFP/Anna Moneymaker)
38 Christmas trees were put up.
(Bild: AFP/Anna Moneymaker)
(Bild: AFP/Anna Moneymaker)
(Bild: AFP/Anna Moneymaker)
(Bild: AFP/Anna Moneymaker)
(Bild: AFP/Anna Moneymaker)
An Advent wreath (Bild: AFP/Anna Moneymaker)
An Advent wreath
(Bild: AFP/Anna Moneymaker)

"Honor to serve you"
"For Joe and me, this is our last holiday season in the White House. It has been the honor of our lives to serve you. May our nation be blessed with peace and light this holiday season," said Jill Biden at the presentation. The event was attended by volunteers, National Guard members and their families, among others. Joe Biden was not present as he is currently in Angola, Africa. In the future, around 100,000 more visitors are expected to view the Christmas decorations.

The design of these is traditionally left to the wife of the respective president. With Melania Trump, the style is likely to change significantly. So far, she has relied on minimalist and sometimes unconventional designs.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

