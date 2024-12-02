Hundreds of volunteers decorated the White House

"Honor to serve you"

"For Joe and me, this is our last holiday season in the White House. It has been the honor of our lives to serve you. May our nation be blessed with peace and light this holiday season," said Jill Biden at the presentation. The event was attended by volunteers, National Guard members and their families, among others. Joe Biden was not present as he is currently in Angola, Africa. In the future, around 100,000 more visitors are expected to view the Christmas decorations.