The bone of contention is EU Regulation No. 852/2004, which states that countrywomen must be classified as "food businesses" and comply with all strict hygiene requirements. Private household kitchens naturally do not meet these requirements (official approval of preparation facilities, cold chain compliance, ingredients folder, health certificate, etc.). The regulation has actually been in force in Germany since 2007, but until now there have never been any checks at the one-day market, where around 8,000 guests are welcomed every year.