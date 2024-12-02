"Countrywomen" appalled
Ban on cakes at German Christmas market
They are considered one of the highlights of the Christmas market in Bordesholm (Schleswig-Holstein) and are eagerly eaten by visitors. However, due to an EU regulation, home-baked cakes and tarts may no longer be sold. The local countrywomen's association is appalled, especially as the proceeds have always been used for charitable purposes.
The bone of contention is EU Regulation No. 852/2004, which states that countrywomen must be classified as "food businesses" and comply with all strict hygiene requirements. Private household kitchens naturally do not meet these requirements (official approval of preparation facilities, cold chain compliance, ingredients folder, health certificate, etc.). The regulation has actually been in force in Germany since 2007, but until now there have never been any checks at the one-day market, where around 8,000 guests are welcomed every year.
After all these years, they wanted to be on the safe side this year and contacted the responsible administrative authority in the district of Rendsburg-Eckernförde. "We were alarmed because there had been controls and bans elsewhere, for example in Dithmarschen. We just wanted to be on the safe side," explains Claudia Jargstorf, Chairwoman of the Bordesholm Country Women's Association, to the Kieler Nachrichten newspaper.
Exception does not apply due to too many visitors
The countrywomen then received the devastating answer: cakes or tarts baked privately at home may not be sold at the market. The exemption rule, which already exists for small events in clubs, kindergartens, schools and parishes or street festivals, cannot be applied to Bordesholm. There are just too many guests for that.
The organizer of the Christmas market also expressed his dismay in the "Kieler Nachrichten" newspaper: "For us, this is a slap in the face. The cakes are a traditional part of the event." Aside from the tradition, the desserts also play an important role in the net proceeds. Last year, 10,500 euros were raised for a good cause.
"The law is the law"
The district's decision is incomprehensible to market boss Ulrich Schuster, especially as he knows that "five kilometers away" only a warning would be sufficient for similar events. The answer to such objections from the authorities is: "The law is the law." And these are strictly adhered to. So there will definitely be no cakes and pastries on December 8.
