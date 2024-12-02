"Lake Snow Effect"
Onset of winter causes chaos in the north of the USA
More than four million people in five US states were affected by a winter storm and heavy snowfall at the weekend. The so-called Lake Snow Effect is responsible for the heavy onset of winter (see video above) ...
A state of emergency has already been declared in parts of New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan and Wisconsin. National Guard troops were deployed to rescue stranded motorists stuck in their vehicles. Instead of busy Thanksgiving traffic, highways were closed from Thursday.
More than 30 centimetres of snow have already fallen since Thursday, especially in western New York state, and it could reach up to two meters in the coming days, according to reports. A meteorological phenomenon called Lake Effect Snow is causing an unusual amount of snow.
What is the Lake Snow Effect?
The lake effect is a meteorological effect that occurs primarily in the Great Lakes region of North America. It often causes intense precipitation, usually in the form of snow. The latter is then referred to as "lake effect snow" or "snowsquall".
Lake effect snow occurs when cold air, usually from Canada, passes over the open waters of the Great Lakes, which lie on the American border. As the cold air flows over the unfrozen and relatively warm waters of the lakes, heat and moisture rise to the surface.
What are the Great Lakes?
The Great Lakes are five large contiguous freshwater lakes in North America in the border region between the USA and Canada. They include Lake Superior, Lake Huron, Lake Michigan, Lake Ontario and Lake Erie.
Can produce huge amounts of snow
The resulting clouds, which form a narrow band, can produce huge amounts of snow. Where the white snow created by the lake effect falls depends on the wind.
On Sunday, such a band caused up to ten centimetres of snow per hour over Watertown in western New York State. More than three feet of snow has already fallen there since Thursday, and another 60 centimetres could fall on Monday, according to reports.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.