Selensky: “Our army is not strong enough!”

NATO protective umbrella called for

Stoltenberg supported Selenskyj's demand that no territories should be ceded to Russia in the event of a ceasefire, but believes this is unlikely in view of the current military situation in Ukraine: "We need a ceasefire line, and of course this line should ideally include all the territories that Russia currently controls. However, we can see that this is not necessarily realistic in the near future," said the former NATO Secretary General.