Animals in search of a home

Kater Knopf has already been through a lot in his young life - he was born in February 2024. Together with other cats, he was rescued from an animal hoarding household. This past has left its mark on him. He is still very shy and needs a lot of patience and time to overcome his shyness. We are looking for loving cat friends who have a big heart for this gentle tomcat, who has already been neutered and chipped, and who are willing to show him a safe, secure life step by step. If you are interested, please call 0660/348 98 63.