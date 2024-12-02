NATO states call for “de-escalation” in Syria

Many people are currently avoiding the large markets in the city for fear that they could be targeted by airstrikes, which the government and its ally Russia want to use to drive the opposition rebels out of the city. They did their shopping on smaller streets, reported the Syrian, who lives in the west of Aleppo. According to him, food is currently available everywhere. Mohammed Hanan is also afraid of the government troops - and their announced counter-offensive on the city. "This is endangering the lives of thousands of civilians," he said, expressing his concern.