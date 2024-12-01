Blue roses for the blacks

The coalition partner election in Styria - it was a little reminiscent of the TV Bachelor: the outstanding election winner Kunasek from the FPÖ, who is charmed by the election losers, the previous ÖVP provincial governor Christopher Drexler and the previous SPÖ deputy provincial governor Anton Lang. Kunasek looked both of them deep in the eye and, it is said, wrestled with himself until the very end. Who offers more? Who will come closer to the Blue Party? Who is better to work with? And: Who offers the more stable partnership? And - certainly not entirely irrelevant - what does Herbert Kickl want?