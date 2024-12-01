Eye of hope in the shadow of terror

IDF officer Abdullah Halabi emphasizes that the deliveries of humanitarian aid have been going on for months. "We have more than 800 truckloads here, waiting for the international community to take them over and deliver them to the people of Gaza," explains Halabi, who is also head of the COGAT department, the Israeli military unit responsible for coordinating humanitarian aid. However, Halabi sees the main problems not in Israel's willingness, but in logistical hurdles on the part of the international community. "We are facing obstacles," he says. There is a lack of trucks and logisticians to make the supply more efficient.