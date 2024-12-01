Gaza-Israel border
Eye of hope in the shadow of terror
The "vineyard of peace". This is what the Israeli name Kerem Shalom means in German. The small kibbutz is the main bottleneck for aid deliveries to the Gaza Strip. Since the brutal Hamas attack on October 7, 2023, in which 1,200 Israelis were murdered and over 200 hostages kidnapped - 100 of whom are still being held by the terrorists - there has been repeated unrest and violence.
Just a few days ago, Israel's air defense successfully intercepted a Hamas missile fired at Kerem Shalom. It was the first visit by a journalist since the terrorist organization's devastating attack.
Israel counters criticism: there are problems with logistics
The humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip remains tense, despite extensive efforts to deliver aid to the area. While the Israeli army (IDF) tries to free the hostages from the clutches of Hamas, it shows journalists how relief supplies for the Palestinian population are being transported to Gaza.
IDF officer Abdullah Halabi emphasizes that the deliveries of humanitarian aid have been going on for months. "We have more than 800 truckloads here, waiting for the international community to take them over and deliver them to the people of Gaza," explains Halabi, who is also head of the COGAT department, the Israeli military unit responsible for coordinating humanitarian aid. However, Halabi sees the main problems not in Israel's willingness, but in logistical hurdles on the part of the international community. "We are facing obstacles," he says. There is a lack of trucks and logisticians to make the supply more efficient.
The political debate about humanitarian aid for Gaza has also become more heated in the USA. While the Biden administration has put pressure on Israel to improve conditions in Gaza, there are considerable differences of opinion among US politicians.
UNRWA remains a red rag for Israel
Republican Senator Tom Cotton, an ally of Donald Trump, wrote: "The US should not be involved in providing aid to Gaza. Aid to Gaza will only prolong Hamas' rule." This stance contrasts with other international efforts. According to Halabi, Israel is cooperating with organizations such as UNICEF, Rahma Worldwide and World Food Kitchen to deliver much-needed relief supplies. Logistical support is mainly coming from Egypt, Jordan, the West Bank and Israel itself. "Our warehouses are full," says Halabi. Food such as potatoes, apples, pasta and water are ready to be transported onwards.
Only UNRWA, the UN relief organization for Palestinians, refuses to cooperate with Israel. The Israeli government accuses UNRWA of being linked to Hamas. According to Israeli sources, several employees of the aid organization were involved in the massacre on October 7. Austria had suspended its payments to UNRWA at the beginning of the year before resuming them in May. UNRWA spokeswoman Juliette Touma did not issue a statement when confronted with the allegations.
Hope for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip too
Israel's embassy in Austria sharply criticized UNRWA on Thursday: "75 years. Billions of dollars. For what? To maintain the refugee crisis and at the same time encourage terrorism. UNRWA is the problem. Not the solution," it said in a post on social media.
The ceasefire between Israel and the terrorist organization Hezbollah in Lebanon could free up forces for the IDF to take stronger action against the remaining Hamas strongholds in the Gaza Strip and put an end to the suffering of the population. But hopes of a pause in the fighting have also been given new impetus. According to media reports, representatives of the Islamist militia and the Egyptian government want to resume the recently faltering negotiations in Cairo on a pause in fighting in the Gaza Strip and an exchange of prisoners.
Benjamin Weinthal
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
