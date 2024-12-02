“The performance of the VAR is getting worse and worse!”

The next mistakes:
GAK's 4:3 defeat against WAC caused a lot of turmoil and discussion. In the spotlight: referee Isa Simsek and VAR Manuel Schüttengruber. "Steirerkrone" referee expert Rene Eisner took a close look at the scenes and found several wrong decisions.
I can understand the GAK's excitement. The basic problem is that people whistle in the Bundesliga who have no business there. You have to be honest about that. They are called in too early and are sometimes overwhelmed. Because if I need the VAR five times, that doesn't reflect well. The red card for Marco Perchtold is perfectly acceptable. But when I look at the penalty whistle before the 3:1: That's never a penalty! Thomas Sabitzer was already looking for contact beforehand. I wouldn't have given a penalty either, I would have let the game continue as normal. The VAR should never have intervened.
But what surprised me even more about the scene was that the execution was not in accordance with the rules! Players from both teams were already in the penalty area before the kick was taken. The VAR should have intervened and the penalty should have been retaken. Nobody knows whether he would have scored again. That was the crux of the game. I also don't understand the yellow card for Petar Filipovic. Even if I don't know exactly what he said: An experienced referee would have had much more tact in such a hectic phase.
Performance is getting worse and worse!
In the past, a referee would have had a break of five to six weeks after a performance like this. A lot of money is being invested in the "VAR project". But week after week the performance gets worse! I'm curious to see whether ÖFB interim president Wolfgang Bartosch will intervene. Because without VAR there would perhaps be a lot less fuss.
