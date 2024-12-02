Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Contribution to the murder"

Dead baby: why the grandfather is now under investigation

Nachrichten
02.12.2024 06:00

A devout Muslim grandfather is alleged to have contributed to the death of his newborn grandson in Styria. He knew nothing about his daughter's relationship with a Christian. Here is a summary of why he is now under investigation. 

0 Kommentare

The "Krone" story about the grandfather who may be connected to the brutal death of his grandchild, who was just a few hours old, in Kapfenberg has made a big splash. There are many reasons why the devout Muslim is suddenly and repeatedly in the sights of the Leoben public prosecutor's office:

  • At the trial in Leoben, the mother claimed to have killed her newborn son herself with scissors, a gift ribbon and blows to the head. According to an expert, however, she was suffering from severe blood loss and was therefore physically incapable of committing the crime alone.
  • Her father had already been investigated beforehand, but the case was dropped. This changed again after the trial.
  • The father of the then 29-year-old is considered a devout Muslim. He should never have found out about his daughter's relationship with the child's father, a Georgian. "He would not have tolerated that," the Georgian testified before Judge Roman Weiß.
  • What's more, the father was in a room next door at the time of the birth. He claims not to have noticed anything about the birth and that he did not see his daughter the next day and left for Vienna.
  • The fact that the woman's sister-in-law also packed the dead baby, placenta and bloody clothes into bin bags that night and tried to make them disappear also went unnoticed. As did the subsequent rescue operation after neighbors saw his distraught and bloodied daughter in the apartment building and raised the alarm.
  • "I am convinced that the father knows more than he is saying," noted judge Roman Weiß at the trial. The Leoben public prosecutor's office then reopened the investigation against him for "contributing to murder".

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Monika König-Krisper
Monika König-Krisper
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf