The most important questions for top politicians

The mood is tense

The situation in Burgenland is somewhat less tense ahead of the regional elections on 19 January 2025. Nevertheless, the mood in the clubs of all parliamentary groups is tense. The SPÖ is in power with an absolute majority, but all opposition parties want to end the red party's dominance. What will it come down to? SPÖ state governor Hans Peter Doskozil, ÖVP state chairman Christian Sagartz, FPÖ top candidate Norbert Hofer, Greens frontwoman Anja Haider-Wallner, Neos challenger Christoph Schneider and FPÖ dissident Géza Molnár with his Hausverstand list are all vying for seats. Manfred Kölly from Bündnis Liste Burgenland (LBL) wants to join forces with the latter for the next term of office. The political warhorse from Deutschkreutz has already promised Molnár his full support. Irrespective of this, election observers expect that the FPÖ will also score strongly in the Pannonian ballot following this year's successes at federal and state level.