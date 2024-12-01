Ask your question
The most important questions for top politicians
What do you want to know before the state elections? The "Krone" invites all readers to send in questions to the leading candidates.
The super election year has left its mark. Hardly a stone will be left unturned. Since the last election in Styria, the ÖVP in particular has been under pressure. On January 26, 2025, the cards will be reshuffled in the Lower Austrian municipalities, and on March 23 in the Grüne Mark.
The mood is tense
The situation in Burgenland is somewhat less tense ahead of the regional elections on 19 January 2025. Nevertheless, the mood in the clubs of all parliamentary groups is tense. The SPÖ is in power with an absolute majority, but all opposition parties want to end the red party's dominance. What will it come down to? SPÖ state governor Hans Peter Doskozil, ÖVP state chairman Christian Sagartz, FPÖ top candidate Norbert Hofer, Greens frontwoman Anja Haider-Wallner, Neos challenger Christoph Schneider and FPÖ dissident Géza Molnár with his Hausverstand list are all vying for seats. Manfred Kölly from Bündnis Liste Burgenland (LBL) wants to join forces with the latter for the next term of office. The political warhorse from Deutschkreutz has already promised Molnár his full support. Irrespective of this, election observers expect that the FPÖ will also score strongly in the Pannonian ballot following this year's successes at federal and state level.
Key issues from inflation to migration
Whatever the outcome of the election, the new provincial government will face major challenges - from inflation to combating illegal migration, strengthening the business location, creating affordable housing, securing the health and care system and expanding the infrastructure to promoting renewable energies. But what concepts do the parties have in store? But above all, dear readers, which issues are important to you? We invite you to send us your questions to the candidates. Whether it's a building land levy for unused plots, ideas for revitalizing the economy or future transport projects - send us your questions by e-mail to burgenland@kronenzeitung.at or by post to "Burgenland-Krone", Hauptstraße 22a, 7000 Eisenstadt. The closing date for entries is December 9.
