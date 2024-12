Historic title win despite red in the first minute

Ticket for the Club World Cup

Luiz Henrique (35') and Alex Telles from the penalty spot (44') nevertheless gave Botafogo a 2-0 lead at the break. Eduarod Vargas scored the equalizer in the 47th minute after the break, but Junior Santos scored the much-acclaimed third goal for coach Artur Jorge's side in the seventh minute of stoppage time. Botafogo thus also qualified for the Club World Cup scheduled for June 15 to July 13, 2025 in the USA, where Red Bull Salzburg will also be among the 32 teams.