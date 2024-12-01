Comeback of the year
The legendary Wilderer Gschnas is back
The most legendary carnival party in the country is celebrating a "restart"! And after a four-year break, we are giving the event a new look in terms of design and location. The most important thing: ticket sales start now! So be quick.
We have all missed it very much and can finally announce it to you: The legendary "Krone" Wilderer Gschnas is returning to the event calendar - as usual on Rose Monday, March 3, 2025!
And after a four-year break, we're really kicking off with a loud "restart": new design, new location, but with all the tried-and-tested features that have always made the Gschnas the most legendary carnival party in the city.
New location
But first things first! Next year we will be moving to the Design Center Linz and thus offer an even bigger area to celebrate. "The night in traditional costume" remains the motto, so anyone who throws on a dirndl dress or lederhosen and heads for the Gschnas is in. You won't have to miss out on beer stein climbing, nailing and other activities in 2025 either, and various stages once again offer the right entertainment for every taste.
How to save money
We can already reveal one of the acts: The Mountain Crew will be there! Early birds get discounts on ticketsTicket sales start this Sunday - with an early bird promotion: tickets are 5 euros cheaper until December 31 (34 instead of 39 euros)! You can make a note of this for your letter to Santa Claus
Curious to find out which highlights we'll be revealing soon? Then follow the "Krone" Poachers' Carnival on Facebook so that you don't miss anything!
Tickets and constantly updated information at: wilderergschnas.at
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
