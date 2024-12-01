The legendary Wilderer Gschnas is back

New location

But first things first! Next year we will be moving to the Design Center Linz and thus offer an even bigger area to celebrate. "The night in traditional costume" remains the motto, so anyone who throws on a dirndl dress or lederhosen and heads for the Gschnas is in. You won't have to miss out on beer stein climbing, nailing and other activities in 2025 either, and various stages once again offer the right entertainment for every taste.