Provincial councillor with an appeal
Driving a car after punch and co. “is a no-go”
Tyrol's Provincial Councillor for Transport René Zumtobel warns of the consequences of alcohol or drugs behind the wheel during the Advent season. He is campaigning for public transport and calculates how many people have been injured who have "filled up" too much before setting off.
Will you be treating yourself to a cup or two at the Advent market after our mulled wine test this Sunday evening? If so, then not only we, but also Regional Transport Councillor René Zumtobel (SPÖ), would like to point out that you should not "rush home" by car. "During Advent, many people take a drink or two. Driving a vehicle afterwards is an absolute no-go," warns the politician.
There is always an alternative to the car, be it public transport, a cab or a ride with someone who has not been drinking alcohol.
René Zumtobel
Bild: Christof Birbaumer
Around 270 people injured this year due to alcohol and otherdrugs
And he calculates that there have already been around 270 people injured in traffic accidents in Tyrol this year due to alcohol or other drugs. "There is always an alternative to the car, be it public transport, a cab or a ride with someone who hasn't been drinking alcohol," says Zumtobel.
And in many parts of Tyrol, there are also good public transport connections in the evening and at night.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.