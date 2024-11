Ruka: Moser sprints to best World Cup result

Benjamin Moser achieved his best career result to date at the cross-country sprint World Cup in Ruka on Saturday. The 27-year-old Tyrolean first came second in the qualification, then won his quarter-final run and finished fourth in the semi-final, 1.36 seconds behind heat winner Marcus Grate (SWE). Moser thus finished eighth. He topped his best result so far (10th). The second Austrian, Bernhard Föttinger, was eliminated in the quarter-finals and finished 20th.