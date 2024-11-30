Thanksgiving shock:
SWAT team storms Schwarzenegger mansion!
On the US family holiday of Thanksgiving, of all days, there was a police operation at Arnold Schwarzenegger's house! According to media reports, a SWAT team stormed the Austrian-born actor's villa in Los Angeles after a bomb scare.
The reason for the unexpected Thanksgiving guests at the 77-year-old superstar and former US governor's home was a prank call claiming that a bomb had been placed in his mailbox.
The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) immediately went to the Hollywood star's villa and investigated the letterbox and the surrounding area. After a thorough examination, however, the all-clear was given: No bomb could be found, as the celebrity portal "TMZ" reported.
Arnie missed "action" in the gym
The security team of the former Californian governor and "Terminator" star explained to the police that it was "practically impossible" to plant a bomb on the premises in view of the extensive camera surveillance and 24-hour security service. Schwarzenegger himself was not at home at the time of the incident. According to sources, he was working out at the gym before spending the holiday with his loved ones.
Schwarzenegger was last seen in public on Tuesday, November 26, when he handed out turkeys to the needy in Los Angeles.
"Swatting" attack
The police classify the incident as a so-called "swatting" attack. "Swatting" refers to a dangerous practice in which false emergency calls are used to provoke police action, often with heavily armed officers. "We are grateful that the officers were on the scene so quickly, even on a public holiday, to check out the situation," said the star's entourage.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
