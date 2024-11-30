No Salzburg coach was worse than Lijnders

Listless performances

"Tulip Pep" can therefore look forward to support that Struber has never had in this form from the highest level. However, it is questionable whether this will save him. A defeat in Hartberg today would see Salzburg slip into the bottom half of the table. As a reminder, the Bulls have never finished lower than second at the end of a season. The team is also under pressure. After numerous listless performances, it is time for the players to take their hearts in their hands and tear themselves apart on the pitch for the club.