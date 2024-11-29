Trial in Feldkirch
Bludenz mayor in the sights of the judiciary
On December 18, the trial against the mayor of Bludenz, Simon Tschann, will take place at the Feldkirch regional court. Among other things, the head of the town is alleged to have unlawfully issued a building permit.
According to the indictment, Mayor Simon Tschann, as the "building authority of first instance", is alleged to have granted a building permit for a residential complex even though not all requirements were met.
The building permit has already been reviewed by the district authority, the provincial administrative court and the provincial ombudsman - all of which have essentially confirmed the city's approach. "It doesn't affect me in my day-to-day work, but for me personally it's absolutely unpleasant. It weighs heavily on me, although I am firmly convinced that I am innocent," explained Tschann just a few days ago with regard to the proceedings. He had signed the documents to the best of his knowledge and belief.
Did Tschann lie to the authorities?
The public prosecutor's office also accuses the Vorarlberg city boss of having "falsely certified facts contrary to the truth" in written statements to the state public prosecutor and the Bludenz district authority. A court of lay assessors must now decide whether this was actually the case. If convicted, Tschann could face up to five years in prison in the worst case scenario.
The possible sentence would also determine whether the ÖVP politician, for whom the presumption of innocence applies, is allowed to keep his mayoral office or has to vacate his seat. The legal situation is clear: if the prison sentence imposed is more than half a year unconditionally or one year conditionally, a local leader must resign.
The complaint came from the Bludenz SPÖ
The ball was set rolling by the Bludenz SPÖ, which reported the case to the police in 2022, whereupon appropriate investigations were initiated.
