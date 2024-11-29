Bludenz mayor in the sights of the judiciary

The building permit has already been reviewed by the district authority, the provincial administrative court and the provincial ombudsman - all of which have essentially confirmed the city's approach. "It doesn't affect me in my day-to-day work, but for me personally it's absolutely unpleasant. It weighs heavily on me, although I am firmly convinced that I am innocent," explained Tschann just a few days ago with regard to the proceedings. He had signed the documents to the best of his knowledge and belief.