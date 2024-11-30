Dad killed in Voest
Fate strikes a third blow in young family
There is great sadness in the Mühlviertel and at Voest following the tragic accidental death of a 43-year-old. For the young family of the father and popular colleague and friend, this is the third stroke of fate in less than a year and a half: "It's incomprehensible what this family has to endure."
Why? Why has fate struck this family again? - This question is asked by everyone who knew Daniel R.(43) from Kirchschlag asked themselves. As reported, he died last Wednesday at Voest after a 1500 kilogram transformer fell on him from a trailer. He leaves behind his wife and 13-year-old twins. For them, it is the third major loss they have had to cope with and endure in less than a year and a half.
14-year-old son had preceded father
"He's certainly with Niklas now," says a family friend, finding comfort in this thought. It was only 14 months ago that the father and young farmer had to bury his son, who was barely 15 years old. The young man from Mühlviertel had received two catastrophic diagnoses as a child and, as it says on the party, "after a long, patiently endured illness, he fell asleep quietly surrounded by his loved ones".
Mourning for old farmer, grandpa and great-grandpa
This year in June, the large family had to come together again to say goodbye to a beloved family member. The old farmer and father-in-law of the 43-year-old Mühlviertler who died in the accident had passed away at the age of 87 - as a nine-time grandfather and seven-time great-grandfather.
It is incomprehensible what the family had to endure. Naturally, the thoughts of all Kirchschlager employees are with the family at this time. We are helping wherever we can.
Michael Mair, Bürgermeister von Kirchschlag bei Linz
Burial in the house chapel
Now the family has to cope with another stroke of fate and gather again in the house chapel to lay Daniel R. to rest in the closest circle. Beforehand, there will be a funeral service for family, friends and colleagues in Kirchschlag on St. Nicholas Day - the 43-year-old was a popular and valued employee and colleague at Voest for many years.
Everyone offers help
Among the Voest employees and in the 2,200-strong home community of Kirchschlag, there is great solidarity and everyone wants to help wherever they can, especially in terms of coping with everyday family life that has been thrown off course and continuing to run the farm while grieving. The first volunteers have already signed up to help.
