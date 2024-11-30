Fate strikes a third blow in young family

Why? Why has fate struck this family again? - This question is asked by everyone who knew Daniel R.(43) from Kirchschlag asked themselves. As reported, he died last Wednesday at Voest after a 1500 kilogram transformer fell on him from a trailer. He leaves behind his wife and 13-year-old twins. For them, it is the third major loss they have had to cope with and endure in less than a year and a half.