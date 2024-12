Memorial for comrades who died in action

Tragic accidents

These include Franz Pillwein, who was killed in a fire in Wasserburg in 1934, and Theodor Mayer, who died in 1944 as a result of smoke inhalation, as well as Rudolf Gschwendtenwein and Franz Hayden, who lost their lives in a devastating gas explosion during a cellar fire in Eybnerstraße. Also immortalized on the plaque are Alfred Zöchling, who was killed in a tragic accident on the freeway in 1986, and Thomas Eigner, who suffered a similarly tragic fate almost exactly one year later.