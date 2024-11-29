“This year was a turbo boost for my career”

However, the WAC is not just any club for Poms. The 49-year-old has already been on the touchline himself in Wolfsberg. "It was a real turbo boost for my career and my whole future. That's more or less where my whole path began. It was the first year in the Bundesliga for the club, and for me too," the Styrian recalls. He worked under Nenad Bjelica as second assistant coach and as head of the amateurs. "That was a great experience for me because I was able to learn a lot and put it into practice with the amateurs. It was a top year for me and I left with a heavy heart. I felt very, very comfortable." Bjelica then went to Austria, Lech Poznan, Spezia and Dinamo Zagreb, among others.