Shiffrin: “I haven’t raced for over a year…”
Mikaela Shiffrin has two chances in Killington to become the first person to break the fabulous mark of 100 victories in the Alpine Ski World Cup. The US American left it open as to how extravagant her party would be. However, alcohol will probably not be an issue.
It would be a new milestone for the sport of skiing if Shiffrin could set one in her home races of all places. While the US American is aware of how difficult every victory is and her full focus is on the giant slalom on Saturday and the slalom on Sunday, she doesn't want to waste too much thought on a possible party.
She would rather celebrate her successes in private with her team and her coach mother Eileen. However, she has announced that she will stay sober just in case. "I haven't drunk alcohol for over a year now. I'm going to keep that up because it's good for me." Shiffrin is about to make her 274th World Cup start in the state of Vermont. If she makes it into the top three, she would set the all-time record of Swedish legend Ingemar Stenmark with the 155th podium finish of her career.
Slalom as a great opportunity?
She has a greater chance of winning in the slalom, her showpiece discipline, where she is at the top of the podium in more than every other race. She has won all of the last six slaloms she has competed in. The team has been stopping off in Killington since 2016, with Mikaela Shiffrin winning six of the seven slaloms.
Switzerland's Lara Gut-Behrami triumphed in the giant slalom in the two most recent editions. Shiffrin was still lacking confidence in the race in Sölden, her first RTL since her injury in January. She slipped back from 1st to 5th.
