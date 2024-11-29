Shiffrin: “I haven’t raced for over a year…”

She would rather celebrate her successes in private with her team and her coach mother Eileen. However, she has announced that she will stay sober just in case. "I haven't drunk alcohol for over a year now. I'm going to keep that up because it's good for me." Shiffrin is about to make her 274th World Cup start in the state of Vermont. If she makes it into the top three, she would set the all-time record of Swedish legend Ingemar Stenmark with the 155th podium finish of her career.