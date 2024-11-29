"Subtle signals"
Robots to communicate with animals for the environment
Climate change, invasive species and soil pollution are putting a strain on our ecosystems. Robots that interact with animals could provide a solution to various challenges. This could be used to "steer" honey bees, for example, in order to ensure pollination and thus food security.
Researchers from the University of Graz and the Sant'Anna School of Advanced Studies in Pisa explain this in the journal "Science Robotics". The approach of teamwork between robots and animals in the wild is relatively new. This is because the required technology is only gradually becoming possible, explains Thomas Schmickl, Head of the Artificial Life Lab at the University of Graz.
This creates a "behavioural dialogue" through which "the living being has the opportunity to influence the robot and the robot has the opportunity to influence the living being", summarizes the biologist.
With the help of the "dialog partner", information about the state of the ecosystem can be collected in this way. This is possible because the living organism is in contact with the rest of the ecosystem and adapts its behavior to the state of the ecosystem.
Nature is "extremely cruel" to robots
Nevertheless, there are major challenges in this area of research: On the one hand, nature is "extremely cruel" to robots because robotics are not very robust in rain or mud. On the other hand, biocompatibility - the animal has to accept the robot - is a difficult undertaking. In addition, the robot must be able to trigger a behavioral response in living creatures.
"Integrating robots into communities is particularly easy when it comes to social lifestyles," explains Schmickl. In theory, the use of robotics can therefore be applied to many animal species, but in practice it depends on the size: "The smaller it is, the easier it is to develop and test". He himself is conducting intensive research on honey bees. He is currently working on "entering into a dialog" with the queen bee.
"Subtle signals"
In the long term, research could use this approach to change the behavior of living beings, for example to manage populations and thus positively influence ecosystems. With "subtle signals sent to some creatures", honey bees, for example, could be deliberately "steered" to areas with few other wild pollinators. Invasive species could also be removed in this way.
Such an application is also conceivable in animal husbandry. In Switzerland, for example, a virtual fencing system without physical barriers for cows was tested, which is limited by sound and electrical signals. However, ecosystems should not be interfered with "just like that in the blue". "I believe that we need to use technology to solve burning problems," emphasizes the scientist.
