Grünwald hopes for next premiere against Rapid

"It will be a completely different game now," says Alex Grünwald, who celebrated his first win as interim coach against the green and white Bundesliga club, "Rapid II have a good, young squad. But of course we are convinced that we can beat the youngsters after the professionals." Especially after the most recent games: "We've now been unbeaten for three games and were very dominant in Lustenau recently. All we need now are wins in the championship."