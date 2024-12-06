Win Christmas coffee enjoyment with Jura

These varieties will sweeten your Christmas

The "Riguardo" variety impresses with its strong note made from 100 percent Arabica beans and is ideal as a strong espresso and also develops a harmonious sweetness with a little milk. With the "Malabar Monsooned" from Jura, you will experience an unmistakable coffee without acidity with a spicy, powerful and full-bodied taste, which is suitable for an evening espresso. The "Café Crème" variety, on the other hand, offers a light and mild taste that pampers your palate and is suitable for discerning connoisseurs and lovers of caffè latte.