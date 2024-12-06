Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Take part now

Win Christmas coffee enjoyment with Jura

Nachrichten
06.12.2024 06:49

Christmas is the perfect time to enjoy coffee! With the elegant Jura milk carafe and the Jura coffee varieties, every latte moment becomes a highlight. Take part in the competition now and win this practical and stylish accessory plus three exclusive coffees for your fully automatic coffee machine!

0 Kommentare

Attention latte lovers! Whether vanilla, pumpkin spice or classic café latte - the Christmas season is perfect for sophisticated coffee creations. The Jura milk carafe ensures the perfect milk foam, while three exclusive coffees from Jura guarantee true enjoyment.

These varieties will sweeten your Christmas
The "Riguardo" variety impresses with its strong note made from 100 percent Arabica beans and is ideal as a strong espresso and also develops a harmonious sweetness with a little milk. With the "Malabar Monsooned" from Jura, you will experience an unmistakable coffee without acidity with a spicy, powerful and full-bodied taste, which is suitable for an evening espresso. The "Café Crème" variety, on the other hand, offers a light and mild taste that pampers your palate and is suitable for discerning connoisseurs and lovers of caffè latte. 

The Jura Cafè Crème coffee variety (Bild: petrrgoskov – adobe stock, Jura)
The Jura Cafè Crème coffee variety
(Bild: petrrgoskov – adobe stock, Jura)
The Jura coffee variety Riguardo (Bild: petrrgoskov – adobe stock, Jura)
The Jura coffee variety Riguardo
(Bild: petrrgoskov – adobe stock, Jura)
The Jura Malabar Monsooned coffee variety (Bild: petrrgoskov – adobe stock, Jura)
The Jura Malabar Monsooned coffee variety
(Bild: petrrgoskov – adobe stock, Jura)

The Jura milk carafe complements this taste experience with functionality and elegant design. Made from high-quality borosilicate glass, the milk stays fresh and free from unwanted odors for a long time. The robust carafe is easy to clean - even in the dishwasher - and is pleasant to handle thanks to its non-slip surface structure. 

(Bild: Jura)
(Bild: Jura)

Take part and win
The combination of this elegant carafe and the exquisite coffees makes this package a perfect Christmas gift or a luxurious addition to your own coffee enjoyment and with the "Krone" you can now win such a package. Simply fill out the form below and you'll be entered into the prize draw! The closing date for entries is December 12, 09:00. 

Would you like to increase your chances of winning? Then we have good news for all participating subscribers to the "Krone-kocht" newsletter and all those who will be before the closing date. Subscribers to the free "Krone-kocht" newsletter have double the chance of winning! Further information and the conditions of participation can be found here. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf