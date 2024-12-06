Take part now
Win Christmas coffee enjoyment with Jura
Christmas is the perfect time to enjoy coffee! With the elegant Jura milk carafe and the Jura coffee varieties, every latte moment becomes a highlight. Take part in the competition now and win this practical and stylish accessory plus three exclusive coffees for your fully automatic coffee machine!
Attention latte lovers! Whether vanilla, pumpkin spice or classic café latte - the Christmas season is perfect for sophisticated coffee creations. The Jura milk carafe ensures the perfect milk foam, while three exclusive coffees from Jura guarantee true enjoyment.
These varieties will sweeten your Christmas
The "Riguardo" variety impresses with its strong note made from 100 percent Arabica beans and is ideal as a strong espresso and also develops a harmonious sweetness with a little milk. With the "Malabar Monsooned" from Jura, you will experience an unmistakable coffee without acidity with a spicy, powerful and full-bodied taste, which is suitable for an evening espresso. The "Café Crème" variety, on the other hand, offers a light and mild taste that pampers your palate and is suitable for discerning connoisseurs and lovers of caffè latte.
The Jura milk carafe complements this taste experience with functionality and elegant design. Made from high-quality borosilicate glass, the milk stays fresh and free from unwanted odors for a long time. The robust carafe is easy to clean - even in the dishwasher - and is pleasant to handle thanks to its non-slip surface structure.
Take part and win
The combination of this elegant carafe and the exquisite coffees makes this package a perfect Christmas gift or a luxurious addition to your own coffee enjoyment and with the "Krone" you can now win such a package. Simply fill out the form below and you'll be entered into the prize draw! The closing date for entries is December 12, 09:00.
Would you like to increase your chances of winning? Then we have good news for all participating subscribers to the "Krone-kocht" newsletter and all those who will be before the closing date. Subscribers to the free "Krone-kocht" newsletter have double the chance of winning! Further information and the conditions of participation can be found here.
