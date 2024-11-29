Win a dinner at a trendy Viennese restaurant

Spelunke, the trendy restaurant on the Danube Canal, has reinvented itself and now invites you to a culinary experience with a fresh concept. What's on offer here is more than just dinner - it's a culinary journey through Vienna's best cuisines. The restaurant has stolen the best recipes from seven of the city's most popular restaurants and now serves Viennese classics in a new guise alongside its own creations. From the aromatic fish stew from Umar am Naschmarkt to the fine truffle gnocchi á la El Gaucho and langos with marinated tomatoes and mozzarella from Sperling im Augarten - the Spelunke combines the best the city has to offer.