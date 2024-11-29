On the Danube Canal
Win a dinner at a trendy Viennese restaurant
Enjoy an exclusive dinner experience at the trendy Viennese restaurant "Die Spelunke" on the Danube Canal. The creative fusion of the Viennese gastronomic scene awaits you here in a stylish ambience - including a fine wine pairing for two!
Spelunke, the trendy restaurant on the Danube Canal, has reinvented itself and now invites you to a culinary experience with a fresh concept. What's on offer here is more than just dinner - it's a culinary journey through Vienna's best cuisines. The restaurant has stolen the best recipes from seven of the city's most popular restaurants and now serves Viennese classics in a new guise alongside its own creations. From the aromatic fish stew from Umar am Naschmarkt to the fine truffle gnocchi á la El Gaucho and langos with marinated tomatoes and mozzarella from Sperling im Augarten - the Spelunke combines the best the city has to offer.
Culinary delights meet trendy atmosphere
Spelunke is more than just a restaurant: since 2017, it has been delighting guests with its mix of restaurant, bar and party location. Hungry people, connoisseurs and night owls will find a unique combination of excellent cuisine and a lively club atmosphere here. The modern design, refined with artistic accents, creates a classically elegant ambience.
There are also regular live acts and DJ sets, making the restaurant the most versatile location in the city. The Spelunke is therefore the perfect place for anyone looking for an exceptional dinner in a relaxed atmosphere.
Win dinner for two
With the "Krone" you now have the chance to win an exclusive dinner for two in the Spelunke including wine accompaniment. Experience the highlights of the Viennese gastronomy scene and let yourself be spoiled by the creations of the Spelunke.
Want to increase your chances of winning? Then subscribe now to the "Guten Morgen - Wien" newsletter from the "Krone" and not only receive all the news about the capital from Monday to Friday, but also double your chance of winning! The closing date for entries is December 5, 09:00. Further information and the conditions of participation can be found here.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.