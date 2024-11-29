Vorteilswelt
On the Danube Canal

Win a dinner at a trendy Viennese restaurant

Nachrichten
29.11.2024 11:00

Enjoy an exclusive dinner experience at the trendy Viennese restaurant "Die Spelunke" on the Danube Canal. The creative fusion of the Viennese gastronomic scene awaits you here in a stylish ambience - including a fine wine pairing for two!

0 Kommentare

Spelunke, the trendy restaurant on the Danube Canal, has reinvented itself and now invites you to a culinary experience with a fresh concept. What's on offer here is more than just dinner - it's a culinary journey through Vienna's best cuisines. The restaurant has stolen the best recipes from seven of the city's most popular restaurants and now serves Viennese classics in a new guise alongside its own creations. From the aromatic fish stew from Umar am Naschmarkt to the fine truffle gnocchi á la El Gaucho and langos with marinated tomatoes and mozzarella from Sperling im Augarten - the Spelunke combines the best the city has to offer.

(Bild: Tim Walker)
(Bild: Tim Walker)

Culinary delights meet trendy atmosphere
Spelunke is more than just a restaurant: since 2017, it has been delighting guests with its mix of restaurant, bar and party location. Hungry people, connoisseurs and night owls will find a unique combination of excellent cuisine and a lively club atmosphere here. The modern design, refined with artistic accents, creates a classically elegant ambience.

(Bild: Spelunke Wien)
(Bild: Spelunke Wien)

There are also regular live acts and DJ sets, making the restaurant the most versatile location in the city. The Spelunke is therefore the perfect place for anyone looking for an exceptional dinner in a relaxed atmosphere.

Win dinner for two
With the "Krone" you now have the chance to win an exclusive dinner for two in the Spelunke including wine accompaniment. Experience the highlights of the Viennese gastronomy scene and let yourself be spoiled by the creations of the Spelunke.

Want to increase your chances of winning? Then subscribe now to the "Guten Morgen - Wien" newsletter from the "Krone" and not only receive all the news about the capital from Monday to Friday, but also double your chance of winning! The closing date for entries is December 5, 09:00. Further information and the conditions of participation can be found here

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

