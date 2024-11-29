Admira in Horn
A premiere is in sight for the winter crown
Admira have won the three special 2nd division matches so far this season without conceding a goal - on Friday they travel to Horn, where the Südstädter have never won. However, one Südstädter has already warmed up.
When the "Krone" spoke to Thomas Silberberger about Deni Alar during the last international break, the Admira coach apparently whetted the striker's appetite: "Three goals, three assists, nice - but his tally could be much better," Silberberger said at the time. Alar's reaction: triple pack in the 4:0 win against Liefering. However, the 34-year-old has already experienced enough in his career not to lose his footing despite the highs: "It's not so important who scores the goals, but that we win!"
The latter has become almost a regularity for Admira this season: eleven wins in 14 rounds led to the fall championship title ahead of time, and now they naturally want to be crowned Winter King. And they will do so on Friday with a win in Horn, in the duel between last and first place: "It goes without saying that we are the favorites, but we are happy to accept this role," says Silberberger, who has fond memories of the Waldviertel Arena: On the last matchday of the 2018/19 season, he and Wattens secured promotion to the Bundesliga with a 3:1 win in Horn. "I feel pretty comfortable there," smiles the Tyrolean.
Admira have left nothing to be desired in the season's special battles so far - 1:0 against St. Pölten, 2:0 against Stripfing, 1:0 against Amstetten. Flawless. Silberberger is unperturbed by the fact that the Südstädter have never won in their four previous encounters in Horn (Cup, regional league, 2nd division): "I have nothing to do with Admira's past." He is more interested in the present and the future. As he looked at his team's legs during a training session yesterday, he had a meaningful smile on his face: "It's really fun to watch this squad. The way they win the ball, the way they defend - it's just great."
On the downside, captain Thomas Ebner is missing today due to a calf ligament injury and Matthew Anderson's fall is unfortunately over. The Scot flew home to Glasgow to have his damaged patellar tendon examined by specialists.
