A premiere is in sight for the winter crown

The latter has become almost a regularity for Admira this season: eleven wins in 14 rounds led to the fall championship title ahead of time, and now they naturally want to be crowned Winter King. And they will do so on Friday with a win in Horn, in the duel between last and first place: "It goes without saying that we are the favorites, but we are happy to accept this role," says Silberberger, who has fond memories of the Waldviertel Arena: On the last matchday of the 2018/19 season, he and Wattens secured promotion to the Bundesliga with a 3:1 win in Horn. "I feel pretty comfortable there," smiles the Tyrolean.