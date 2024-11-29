Checks bypassed
Blind passenger discovered on transatlantic flight
Surprise on a flight from New York to Paris: a woman had sneaked past several security checks without a ticket or ID and got onto the plane. The Russian woman probably took advantage of the holiday rush ...
The woman bypassed two checkpoints and hid in the toilet. According to the New York Post, the stowaway was only found by the cabin crew at the end of the seven-hour flight.
Passenger: "Hiding in the toilet during take-off"
A passenger in first class filmed the dicey incident and shared the video on Instagram. "So ... we landed in Paris and the crew told us we had to stay seated while the French border police came on the plane," commented the passenger. "We somehow flew all the way from New York to Paris with a stowaway. This woman somehow got on the plane and hid in a restroom during takeoff and was only discovered when we were about to land."
The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) responded to the incident, "TSA can confirm that an individual without a boarding pass passed through security screening (including personal screening and baggage screening) without any prohibited items," a spokesperson said. An investigation was ordered after landing at Charles de Gaulle Airport.
Woman deported to the USA
The blind passenger was denied entry - she will probably be brought back to the USA on Friday. The woman is said to have a Russian passport and a US green card.
