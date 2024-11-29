Blind passenger discovered on transatlantic flight

Passenger: "Hiding in the toilet during take-off"

A passenger in first class filmed the dicey incident and shared the video on Instagram. "So ... we landed in Paris and the crew told us we had to stay seated while the French border police came on the plane," commented the passenger. "We somehow flew all the way from New York to Paris with a stowaway. This woman somehow got on the plane and hid in a restroom during takeoff and was only discovered when we were about to land."