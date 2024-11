Jewelry thieves struck in “broad daylight”

Gold bangle and gemstone gone missing

It was only after closing time that Einspieler finally became painfully aware that he had not heard construction noise, but the sound of burglary. Unknown persons had broken open a display case on the street side and made off with a gold bangle worth 12,140 euros including a morganite gemstone. "The perpetrator knew exactly what he was doing and how he was doing it - and what he was stealing. He was a professional," the victim is certain.