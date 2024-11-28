Criminal complaint ready
Climate protection activists from the "Last Generation" and the "Extinction Rebellion" blocked a road in Linz at the end of July. The protest ended with a scandal: an apparently annoyed driver (56) is said to have suddenly broken through the blockade with his car and injured two climate stickers in the process. The man will have to stand trial shortly before Christmas.
The wild scenes were also filmed by activists on July 30. The 56-year-old is said to have suddenly driven his SUV at protesters in front of a protective path in Wiener Straße in Linz and broken through their blockade.
A woman and a man are said to have been hit by the car and partially thrown onto the hood. Both suffered bruises and had to be treated in hospital.
The driver is said to have stopped briefly and got out of the car. A heated discussion with activists ensued before the Linzer drove on. The demonstrators filed a criminal complaint and the driver is also said to have driven to the police and reported the incident.
The Linz public prosecutor's office has now filed a criminal complaint against the 56-year-old on suspicion of two counts of coercion and assault. He faces up to one year in prison.
Defendant sees himself as a victim
The trial is scheduled for December 18 at the Linz Regional Court. According to the authorities' spokesperson Ulrike Breiteneder, the man has not yet confessed and instead sees himself as a victim.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
