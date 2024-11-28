Businessman fined after gold bar deal

Confession and restitution

"The taxes have already been paid," emphasized the defence lawyer, who repeatedly pointed out that restitution had already been made. The defendant himself pleaded guilty and confessed: "I'm sorry. It was stupid. I'm not the kind of person to do something like that. It was a one-off", he explained in his closing words. With regard to a possible revocation of his business license in the event of a heavy sentence, the defence lawyer concluded by asking for leniency: "This is not the classic tax evader".