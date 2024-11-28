Ländle-AK uncovers massive care allowance errors

Happy ending for those affected

In the end, those affected were able to enjoy a happy ending: Ms. B. was subsequently classified as care level 6 and Mr. W. as care level 5. Without the intervention of the AK, both people in need of care would only have received the lowest level of care allowance. "Without support, the people affected and their relatives would have suffered considerable financial losses," emphasizes Heinzle. "These cases show once again how important the work of our AK is in uncovering and correcting such errors."