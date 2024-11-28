Incorrect classification
Ländle-AK uncovers massive care allowance errors
The Vorarlberg Chamber of Labor has uncovered two serious cases in which the care allowance was calculated incorrectly. In the end, everything turned out well for those affected: Thanks to a complaint by the Chamber of Labor, the care allowance benefits were raised from level 1 to level 5 and level 6 respectively.
There are two cases that make people sit up and take notice: Mrs. B. and Mr. W. were both initially classified in care level 1 - a serious mistake, as the court reports would later confirm. In both cases, it was the sons who had become aware of possible inconsistencies and who then contacted the AK.
The expert responsible for social law, Dr. Katharina Fürweger, immediately recognized the incorrect notifications from the Pension Insurance Institution (PVA) and the Insurance Institution for Public Employees, Railways and Mining (BVAEB). She immediately filed a complaint with the Feldkirch Regional Court, which obtained independent expert opinions.
Relatives were heard
The court reports confirmed that the care needs of the person concerned were already significantly higher at the time of the original assessment. Particularly important: in contrast to the original expert reports, the relatives providing care were also consulted during the court assessment, which contributed to the realistic classification. In the end, the court experts fully confirmed the AK expert's assessment.
AK President criticizes current practice
For AK President Bernhard Heinzle, the two cases are exemplary of a serious system error: "It is unacceptable that the family carers were not taken into account in the original expert reports. It is precisely their assessments that are often decisive for a fair classification." Heinzle is therefore calling for the mandatory involvement of family caregivers and for the quality of the assessments to be improved by the insurance providers.
It is unacceptable that family caregivers were not taken into account in the original assessments.
AK-Präsident Bernhard Heinzle
Happy ending for those affected
In the end, those affected were able to enjoy a happy ending: Ms. B. was subsequently classified as care level 6 and Mr. W. as care level 5. Without the intervention of the AK, both people in need of care would only have received the lowest level of care allowance. "Without support, the people affected and their relatives would have suffered considerable financial losses," emphasizes Heinzle. "These cases show once again how important the work of our AK is in uncovering and correcting such errors."
Be sure to keep a care diary!
AK Vorarlberg recommends that all relatives of people in need of care keep precise records of the care they provide. "Accurate records can make all the difference in the event of a dispute," emphasizes Fürweger. The Chamber has developed its own care diary, which can be used to clearly record activities and care times.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.