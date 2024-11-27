Jobs gone: union threatens “creative anger”

Employee representatives announce "staying power"

Giesler said that if the Executive Board does not back down, there will be actions such as extended works meetings, vigils and demonstrations. The employee representatives have a lot of staying power. "The dispute will be a marathon. We will divide our forces well." A large demonstration is already planned for December 11 at the Kreuztal site in Siegerland, which is to be closed, said Helmut Renk, head of the works council there.