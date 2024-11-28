"40 YEARS ARE ENOUGH"
“Liste Bad Vöslau” now wants to end the “absolute”
The "Liste Bad Vöslau" wants to enter the municipal council in January with a diverse team and put an end to the absolute majority of the "Liste Flammer". Goals and concerns: Youth, traffic, transparency and the sustainable development of Bad Vöslau.
Four decades of absolutes are enough!" This is just one of the reasons why the "Liste Bad Vöslau" is running in the municipal council elections for the first time in January. "On the one hand, we want to promote the high quality of life in Bad Vöslau, Gainfarn and Großau, and on the other, we want to bring a breath of fresh air into the town hall by being close to the people, fair and solution-oriented," says list spokesman Johann Pichler. The Flammer list currently dominates the municipal council with 19 out of 37 seats.
Pichler is convinced that other citizens feel the same way and that the time is now ripe for a new party to enter the municipal council. The "Liste Bad Vöslau" was founded by Tina and Alexander Steinmeyer, Peter Lechner and Johann Pichler. It currently consists of 17 members - all of whom are political newcomers apart from one current ÖVP member.
What are the goals? "We want more citizen participation, a youth parliament, traffic calming and transparency," says Pichler. "We don't want to stop the development of the town, but there must be sustainable development in Bad Vöslau," explains the spokesperson.
