“Liste Bad Vöslau” now wants to end the “absolute”

Four decades of absolutes are enough!" This is just one of the reasons why the "Liste Bad Vöslau" is running in the municipal council elections for the first time in January. "On the one hand, we want to promote the high quality of life in Bad Vöslau, Gainfarn and Großau, and on the other, we want to bring a breath of fresh air into the town hall by being close to the people, fair and solution-oriented," says list spokesman Johann Pichler. The Flammer list currently dominates the municipal council with 19 out of 37 seats.