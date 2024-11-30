The "Krone" Lower Austria column
The little messenger makes the most of Black Friday
How I make the most of Black Friday - without getting lost in the battle of discounts. As a columnist, "Die kleine Botin" aka Daniela Gaigg writes about topics relating to life with her family. These include sustainability in everyday life, self-care and food for thought for parents.
As many people know, Black Friday originated in the USA and marks the start of the Christmas shopping season. It takes place on the Friday after Thanksgiving, which is celebrated in America on the fourth Thursday in November. The term "Black Friday" became popular in the 1960s and referred to the fact that retailers switched from red (loss) to black (profit) figures on this day. In recent years, Black Friday has finally spread worldwide.
To prevent this day from degenerating into a spending spree, you should store wisely. Here is a 5-step guide for conscious bargain hunters:
1. plan: make a list together of things that are needed.
2. set a budget: Set a realistic amount. This prevents pointless spending.
3. sustainable alternatives: look for items you want and need on second-hand platforms or from small labels.
4. buy presents: things that you need for Christmas or upcoming birthdays can be bought more cheaply now.
5. be a role model: children learn from us, also when it comes to our consumer and shopping behavior. It is important that children understand certain motivations and can thus learn to resist "cheap temptations" in the form of discounts.
