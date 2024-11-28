Vorteilswelt
Lawyer from Graz

Divorces are in high season before Christmas

Nachrichten
28.11.2024 09:00

33.3 percent of Styrian marriages break up - many of them precisely at this time of year. It is usually the woman who files for divorce. Graz-based lawyer Maria Christina Kolar-Syrmas knows the reasons behind this.

"As a lawyer, the current time is challenging. There are often disputes about which child is sitting where and when under the Christmas tree," says Maria Christina Kolar-Syrmas. She speaks from experience: the 58-year-old has been working as a divorce lawyer for almost 30 years. "Many people have the impulse to get the divorce done before Christmas, while others want to wait for events such as Christmas Eve, a school-leaving exam or confirmation."

If you take a look at the statistics, Styria had an overall divorce rate of 33.3 percent in 2023, which means that one in three marriages fails before death. In fact, this is the lowest rate since 1995; as of 2007, almost half of all couples divorced. Specifically, there were 1.5 divorces per 1,000 inhabitants in 2023 - with Leoben in first place, followed by Voitsberg and Weiz.

Infidelity as the most common reason for divorce
But what are the reasons? Infidelity is cited in first place. "But other typical reasons are that people are growing apart, that their partner is loveless or uninterested," observes Kolar-Syrmas. "And some even divorce after the golden wedding anniversary."

Would she advise against marriage based on her experience? No, says the Graz-based lawyer, who is in her second marriage herself. However, a prenuptial agreement is often advisable - "perhaps not with a rich man", she smiles. Kolar-Syrmas represents 70 percent women, but men also come to her - and she also negotiates divorces of same-sex marriages. The 58-year-old describes Austrian divorce law as "old-fashioned" and praises the pension splitting system in Germany, for example.

It tends to be women who end their marriages. Disputed proceedings can sometimes take two years in Austria - children are even used as "leverage". Kolar-Syrmas says: "As a divorce lawyer, you have to be able to deal with justice and emotions. It's a tough job, but I like doing it."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Fanny Gasser
