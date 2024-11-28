Divorces are in high season before Christmas

"As a lawyer, the current time is challenging. There are often disputes about which child is sitting where and when under the Christmas tree," says Maria Christina Kolar-Syrmas. She speaks from experience: the 58-year-old has been working as a divorce lawyer for almost 30 years. "Many people have the impulse to get the divorce done before Christmas, while others want to wait for events such as Christmas Eve, a school-leaving exam or confirmation."