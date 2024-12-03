The dream of a good night’s sleep

Keep to your sleep and wake-up times

It is important to always keep to complete sleep cycles and always get up at the same time. For example: you want to sleep through 6 sleep cycles and get up at 6 am. You therefore go to bed at 8.30 p.m. so that, if we add 30 minutes to your sleep time, you will be asleep by 9 p.m. If it gets later in the evening, it's not a tragedy if you stick to the whole sleep cycle and the time you get up remains the same. This would mean that you go to bed at 10 pm, only have 5 sleep cycles, but get up again at 6 am.