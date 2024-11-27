Volkswagen abandons controversial plant in Xinjiang

At the same time, Volkswagen extended its cooperation agreement with SAIC on Tuesday by a further ten years until 2040. However, there is no connection between the withdrawal from Xinjiang, which according to VW Group information was sealed a few days ago, and the contract extension, Volkswagen said. VW intends to launch a new product offensive in China from 2026 and bring 18 new models from the core Volkswagen brand and Audi onto the market with SAIC by the end of the decade. Of these, 15 are intended exclusively for the Chinese market. By 2030, the VW Group aims to sell 4 million cars a year and thus achieve a market share of 15 percent in China. According to VW, last year's share was 14.5 percent.