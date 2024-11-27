Provincial leaders laugh at Nehammer, Trump and co.

The host Stelzer and Carinthia's head of state Peter Kaiser (SPÖ) had to laugh out loud, and Ludwig himself also had great fun when he showed the video. But that wasn't all: when Johanna Mikl-Leitner, the head of Lower Austria, Salzburg's Wilfried Haslauer (ÖVP) and Tyrol's Anton Mattle (ÖVP), who had been made fun of by the satirists, arrived at the venue, Ludwig reached into his pocket again and showed the video once more. Again: lots of laughs. Politics can also be funny, a bit of light-heartedness is probably appropriate in these serious times.