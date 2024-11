Fraudster scammed out of €120,000 with crypto scam

According to the police report, the suspected fraudster offered the 41-year-old a "special investment method". The man then set up an account on the "crypto.com" platform and transferred a total of 120,000 euros over several months in the form of cryptocurrencies to the wallet set up there. When the 41-year-old wanted to withdraw an amount, the account was blocked due to alleged money laundering, reports the executive. This resulted in a request for further transfers. The police investigation is continuing.