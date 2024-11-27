For the ÖVP
Lateral entrant stands as candidate for mayor
Marketing expert Wolfgang Übl is to take over from Mayor Gudrun Berger in Furth bei Göttweig after the election. He wants to carefully develop the town.
The People's Party in Furth bei Göttweig in the district of Krems is starting the local council election campaign with a surprise. After more than 11 years at the helm, Mayor Gudrun Berger wants to retire from local politics: "It's time for a change of life and new professional challenges."
Agency boss promises strategic foresight
Wolfgang Übl is probably thinking along the same lines. The experienced marketing professional and head of an agency wants to succeed Berger as a lateral entrant and top candidate on the ÖVP list "Wir für Furth" (We for Furth). He promises a "combination of experience, strategic foresight and new ideas" for the municipality. And Übl is pursuing a clear line: "Furth is characterized by excellent infrastructure, optimal transport connections and a strong sense of community. These strengths must be preserved and the municipality must be carefully developed further."
Our municipality will always be close to my heart. I look forward to getting involved in the community outside of politics.
Strengthening the town center and educational location
He wants to pursue the "village center" project initiated by Berger. This involves the creation of a new village center with living space, restaurants and a cultural center. Übl also wants to strengthen and modernize Furth as an educational location with a kindergarten, primary and secondary school as well as the ISK Junior High School. His motto for the future already sounds like a marketing slogan: "Furth should be a home for all generations."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
