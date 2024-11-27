Lateral entrant stands as candidate for mayor

Agency boss promises strategic foresight

Wolfgang Übl is probably thinking along the same lines. The experienced marketing professional and head of an agency wants to succeed Berger as a lateral entrant and top candidate on the ÖVP list "Wir für Furth" (We for Furth). He promises a "combination of experience, strategic foresight and new ideas" for the municipality. And Übl is pursuing a clear line: "Furth is characterized by excellent infrastructure, optimal transport connections and a strong sense of community. These strengths must be preserved and the municipality must be carefully developed further."