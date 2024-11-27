Vorteilswelt
For the ÖVP

Lateral entrant stands as candidate for mayor

Nachrichten
27.11.2024 13:00

Marketing expert Wolfgang Übl is to take over from Mayor Gudrun Berger in Furth bei Göttweig after the election. He wants to carefully develop the town.

0 Kommentare

The People's Party in Furth bei Göttweig in the district of Krems is starting the local council election campaign with a surprise. After more than 11 years at the helm, Mayor Gudrun Berger wants to retire from local politics: "It's time for a change of life and new professional challenges."

The village at the foot of Göttweig Abbey is to be given a "village center". (Bild: Semrad Gregor/Gregor Semrad)
The village at the foot of Göttweig Abbey is to be given a "village center".
(Bild: Semrad Gregor/Gregor Semrad)

Agency boss promises strategic foresight
Wolfgang Übl is probably thinking along the same lines. The experienced marketing professional and head of an agency wants to succeed Berger as a lateral entrant and top candidate on the ÖVP list "Wir für Furth" (We for Furth). He promises a "combination of experience, strategic foresight and new ideas" for the municipality. And Übl is pursuing a clear line: "Furth is characterized by excellent infrastructure, optimal transport connections and a strong sense of community. These strengths must be preserved and the municipality must be carefully developed further."

Zitat Icon

Our municipality will always be close to my heart. I look forward to getting involved in the community outside of politics.

(Bild: Gemeinde Furth)

Gudrun Berger, (Noch-)Bürgermeisterin von Furth bei Göttweig

Bild: Gemeinde Furth

Strengthening the town center and educational location
He wants to pursue the "village center" project initiated by Berger. This involves the creation of a new village center with living space, restaurants and a cultural center. Übl also wants to strengthen and modernize Furth as an educational location with a kindergarten, primary and secondary school as well as the ISK Junior High School. His motto for the future already sounds like a marketing slogan: "Furth should be a home for all generations." 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christoph Weisgram
Christoph Weisgram
