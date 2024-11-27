Mölzer deals out
“Zuckerl becomes a coalition of bitter pills”
In the current political duel between Andreas Mölzer and Eva Glawischnig on krone.tv, the topics discussed included the effects of the Styrian state elections, the negotiations on the "Zuckerl coalition", Werner Kogler's successor and Eva Glawischnig's participation in Dancing Stars.
Initially, the outcome of the Styrian election was the subject of heated discussion. Andreas Mölzer admits: "I didn't expect an election victory of this magnitude. However, the defeated governor Drexler is not entirely wrong with his apportionment of blame(against the federal government and Federal President Alexander van der Bellen, note)." Eva Glawischnig adds: "Styria is and always has been a swing state. Now it is the fifth federal state in Austria where the FPÖ is part of the government."
Will this have an impact on the current negotiations on the so-called Zuckerl coalition between the ÖVP, SPÖ and NEOS, which Karl Nehammer is negotiating? After the FPÖ's landslide victory in Styria, Mölzer sees this connection: "The Federation of Austrian Industries will soon come and say: Karl, think about whether what you're doing here is sensible. Because the Zuckerl will become a coalition of bitter pills."
From Mölzer's point of view, numerous phone calls have already taken place behind the scenes after the Styrian elections: "Kurz and Edtstadler have certainly already been on the phone and are waiting for their return to top politics." Glawischnig, on the other hand, takes a pragmatic view of the current situation in the negotiations for the Zuckerl coalition: "The three parties(ÖVP, SPÖ, NEOS, note) are now doomed to success."
Babler's difficult phase
The role of Rudi Fußi and his attempt to become SPÖ party leader is somewhat opaque. Glawischnig: "Fußi is unpredictable." Mölzer, dialectically exaggerating: "Rudi Fußi is a peep. And proof of the instability of the SPÖ." In any case, both duelists agreed in their assessment of the SPÖ's current situation: "Babler is in an extremely difficult phase."
On the question of who will succeed Werner Kogler at the top of the Green Party, Eva Glawischnig sees Leonore Gewessler, who would have taken on a leading role in the Greens through her focus on issues, as well as the Green state councillor Stefan Kaineder. And also Alma Zadic. Sigi Maurer, on the other hand, did not see it: "Maurer was and is a technician of power. In the conduct of negotiations. Or when swapping back and forth." Mölzer, laconically about Gewessler and Zadic: "The two ladies are causing a further drop in votes for the Greens. But my sadness about this is limited."
Glawischnig on Dancing Stars
The duel also discussed Eva Glawischnig's participation in ORF's Dancing Stars, which was announced a few days ago. Glawischnig, defensive: "On a scale of zero to ten, I'm at zero in terms of dance knowledge. The last time I danced was at my wedding. And that was no revelation for my husband(Volker Piesczek, note)."
Simone Lugner, who will also be competing on Dancing Stars, does not yet know her personally. However, ORF has promised that the participants will have to complete 300 hours of training before the start of the new season. No small feat.
