“Zuckerl becomes a coalition of bitter pills”

On the question of who will succeed Werner Kogler at the top of the Green Party, Eva Glawischnig sees Leonore Gewessler, who would have taken on a leading role in the Greens through her focus on issues, as well as the Green state councillor Stefan Kaineder. And also Alma Zadic. Sigi Maurer, on the other hand, did not see it: "Maurer was and is a technician of power. In the conduct of negotiations. Or when swapping back and forth." Mölzer, laconically about Gewessler and Zadic: "The two ladies are causing a further drop in votes for the Greens. But my sadness about this is limited."