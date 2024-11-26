According to DHL, there have so far been no indications of suspicious packages on board the plane, and according to Minister Boris Pistorius, the Federal Ministry of Defense has also had no knowledge of a possible explosive device. The SPD politician called for increased sensitivity regarding certain freight shipments. "At the same time, we also know that there is probably no one hundred percent security in this field. But the gaps that exist and that can be identified must be closed," said the minister, adding: "Both civil aviation and the military are aware of this."