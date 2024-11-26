Appeal to new government: “There must be no taboos”

Herk also commented on the chairman debate in the Styrian ÖVP. Although the head of the Wirtschaftsbund expressed his confidence in the election loser Christopher Drexler at Monday's meeting, as did everyone else, the party's internal business wing is pushing for a new line-up after the coalition negotiations. "If business is going badly in a company, the position of the managing director will be questioned. It's no different in a party. You then have to question everything, you have to be that self-critical. Nothing is God-given and nothing gets better with the laying on of hands," said Herk on Tuesday.