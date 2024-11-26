FPÖ enters into talks
“We may even be faster than the federal government”
The Styrian FPÖ announced its timetable for coalition negotiations at a media event today, Tuesday. "We want to establish a government based on trust as quickly as possible," says party leader Mario Kunasek. To this end, "trusting talks" are now on the agenda - journalists will have to be patient.
"There was a political earthquake in Styria on Sunday," introduces regional managing director Stefan Hermann. The FPÖ accepts the people's mandate "with humility". "Thank you for your patience," Mario Kunasek addresses the media representatives after he was unwilling to provide any information yesterday, Monday. "The election campaign is over, now it's about content, now it's time to get to work," said Kunasek.
The coalition negotiations will now be conducted in line with the results achieved - they will start on Wednesday and the new status is to be announced at the end of this week. The talks will be conducted "on a trusting level", the media will have to be patient.
Negotiating team made up of familiar faces
The negotiating team of three men is also already known: Regional Party Chairman Mario Kunasek, Regional Managing Director Stefan Hermann and Michael Klug as Club Director. Kunasek jokes: "We might even manage to be faster than the federal government." In any case, the trust of the Styrians will be treated with care and efforts will be made to form a government quickly.
The FPÖ does not yet want to announce specific topics or initial measures - first a suitable government partner is to be found. Only Christopher Lang (ÖVP) and Anton Lang (SPÖ) come into question. Then the two functionaries disappear from the stage again: "Thank you for your interest," Kunasek says, choking off further questions from the journalists.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.