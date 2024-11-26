Last throw hits the mark! Bitter defeat for Pöltl

The Boston Celtics gave the LA Clippers no chance with a 126-94 win. While the defending champions, led by Jayson Tatum and Payton Pritchard with 20 points each, celebrated their sixth win in a row, the Californians saw a run of five victories come to an end. The New York Knicks outclassed the Denver Nuggets on their court. OG Anunoby, Pöltl's former team-mate in Toronto, scored a career-best 40 points in the NBA in the 145:118 victory. Other protagonists for the team from the Big Apple were Karl-Anthony Towns with 30 points and 15 rebounds and Jalen Brunson with 23 points and 17 assists.