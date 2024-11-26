Toronto beaten
Last throw hits the mark! Bitter defeat for Pöltl
The Toronto Raptors also lost their tenth away game of the season in the National Basketball Association (NBA) on Monday (local time) with the last shot. The Canadians were beaten 100:102 by the Detroit Pistons. Jakob Pöltl narrowly missed out on his sixth double-double in a row with eight points and eleven rebounds. The 29-year-old center from Vienna also recorded two assists and two blocks in 27:42 minutes.
Jaden Ivey scored on the final buzzer to give the Pistons victory in the Little Caesars Arena. The guard was also the home side's top scorer with 25 points. Scottie Barnes stood out for the Raptors with 31 points and 14 rebounds. "One day after the game in Cleveland and down another starter (Gradey Dick, ed.), we didn't score much and quickly fell 15 points behind. Thanks to our bench, we came back and took the lead, but ultimately lost on a last-second shot," said Pöltl, reviewing the game.
Now the Pelicans await
In the third of currently four away games in a row, Toronto will host the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday. Like the Canadians, the bottom team in the Western Conference has a record of 4:14 wins after a 110:114 victory at the Indiana Pacers.
The Boston Celtics gave the LA Clippers no chance with a 126-94 win. While the defending champions, led by Jayson Tatum and Payton Pritchard with 20 points each, celebrated their sixth win in a row, the Californians saw a run of five victories come to an end. The New York Knicks outclassed the Denver Nuggets on their court. OG Anunoby, Pöltl's former team-mate in Toronto, scored a career-best 40 points in the NBA in the 145:118 victory. Other protagonists for the team from the Big Apple were Karl-Anthony Towns with 30 points and 15 rebounds and Jalen Brunson with 23 points and 17 assists.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
