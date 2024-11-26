Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Combined head Bieler

“World Championship gold in the team event is our big dream”

Nachrichten
26.11.2024 07:00

The new World Cup season kicks off with a triple pack for the Nordic combined athletes on Friday in Ruka, Finland. The "Krone" spoke to ÖSV head coach Christoph Bieler before departure about his team, the goals for the season, the World Championship dream and Norwegian arch-rival and high-flyer Riiber.

0 Kommentare

"Krone": Your team has been preparing for the World Championship winter since the beginning of April. All the homework done before the start?
Christoph Bieler: "The omens are not quite as good for our figureheads Johannes Lamparter and Stefan Rettenegger, but basically I'm very confident for the season. We worked very well in the summer."

What is bothering the two young stars ahead of the season opener?
"Johannes is developing very well after the protracted problem with his knee and is making very good progress. He's much further on than he was a month ago, but he's definitely still some way off his top level in terms of strength. Stefan is plagued by a persistent cold. He hasn't done any endurance training for almost two weeks, so he's missing the intensive sessions for the first races. I am convinced that he will be very, very strong again over the course of the season."

What can we expect from veterans like Lukas Greiderer and Franz-Josef Rehrl?
"For the World Cup, we need one or two strong players alongside the two young stars. We will have to rely on our established athletes. Lukas in particular is strong because he performs better at major events than at other races. He hopes that he will be able to show what he can do in the World Cup before then. And after the last jumps and test races, I expect Franz-Josef to be able to compete in the front field again. He has regained his old strength on the hill."

What are the big goals for the coming winter?
We want to win the Nations Cup again. The most important thing for the whole coaching staff is that we have the strongest team. To achieve this, we have to celebrate victories and win podium places. And not just with one athlete, but with the whole team."

The World Championships in Trondheim are certainly the highlight of the season ...
 "Of course. We want to compete there with four people who are in absolute top form at the time. Not all competitions will be fair in Trondheim due to the wind conditions. So it's all the more important that we have several trump cards up our sleeves and don't have to rely on just one athlete."

Norway will be the last time a team competition is on the World Championships program ...
"It would be an absolute dream come true to win the last team event at a World Championships in our sport. We haven't won a team event since 2011. There have always been victories in the team sprint with two people, but we haven't won a race with four athletes since then. It would be amazing to knock Germany or Norway off the throne after such a long time with a completely new generation."

World Cup record winner Jarl Magnus Riiber complained of health problems before the start. (Bild: AP)
World Cup record winner Jarl Magnus Riiber complained of health problems before the start.
(Bild: AP)

Speaking of Norway. High-flyer Jarl Magnus Riiber recently complained that he has been pooping blood for weeks ...
"It's always interesting to hear the stories about Riiber. I've never experienced a start where he didn't talk about health problems. That leaves us relatively cold. We know for sure that when he's at the start, he's the man to beat. His jumping performance should still be incredibly good."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Norbert Niederacher
Norbert Niederacher
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf