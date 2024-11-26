“World Championship gold in the team event is our big dream”

What can we expect from veterans like Lukas Greiderer and Franz-Josef Rehrl?

"For the World Cup, we need one or two strong players alongside the two young stars. We will have to rely on our established athletes. Lukas in particular is strong because he performs better at major events than at other races. He hopes that he will be able to show what he can do in the World Cup before then. And after the last jumps and test races, I expect Franz-Josef to be able to compete in the front field again. He has regained his old strength on the hill."